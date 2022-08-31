Advertise
Police: 14-year-old girl shot, killed while making TikTok video; 3 charged

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed. (Source: KUSA, Family Photos)
By Katie Eastman
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KUSA) - A 14-year-old Colorado girl was making a TikTok video when she was shot and killed earlier this month.

Authorities say Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7 when juveniles were handling a gun while making videos on TikTok.

According to court documents, police said they watched the video before Aaliyah was shot in the head, and it showed her dancing with someone in the background fiddling with something.

One of the teens told police they saw another teen point the gun at Aaliyah and fire. That teen reportedly told police it could have been an accident.

Gary Salazar, Aaliyah’s grandfather, said his world stopped once he heard the news.

“She could go into a store and come out with 20 new friends. She was just that type of person. She loved people and her family,” Gary Salazar said.

Loved ones gathered this week to remember Aaliyah, who loved dancing and doing TikTok videos.

On Monday, police said two juveniles were charged with felony manslaughter and misdemeanor possession of a weapon. The maximum they could face is six years in Colorado’s youth offender system.

“The frustration I’ve got is that if you take a life, you should have to pay for it dearly, not with a slap on the hand and say don’t do it again,” Gary Salazar said.

Emiliano Vargas, an adult, has also been charged in connection with Aaliyah’s death. He is facing charges, including providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a gun.

A new district attorney will start in September, and officials said they would review the case.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

