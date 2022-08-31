Quiet today, but storms are ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more well-deserved mostly dry days are on the way today and tomorrow. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies both days. The chance of rain and storms is down to 10% today before coming up to 30% tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in southeastern Alabama on Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

That chance is mainly in the southern and southeastern counties closer to the Wiregrass. Most everyone else is likely dry with even a dip in the mugginess for late today and the first half of tomorrow!

High temperatures will continue to reach into the lower to middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather. Lower 90s are still considered normal for this time of year, so it’s not surprising that it’s still hot.

A dip in the mugginess is on the way later today and through much of Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as moisture returns to Alabama. I know, I know...it’s a long holiday weekend. While there will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, there will be opportunities to get outside.

The weekend honestly looks like a classic summertime pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-60%, but it won’t rain all weekend long. When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of humidity and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely all throughout Labor Day weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Still no U.S. threats out in the tropics despite three areas being monitored for development by the National Hurricane Center. One has a high chance of becoming at least a tropical depression, the other two have a medium chance. A named storm will likely be present sooner rather than later! The next names are Danielle, Earl and Fiona.

