Quiet today, but storms are back soon

Isolated storms tomorrow, scattered to numerous activity this weekend
Brief lull in rain before pattern shifts to active
By Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two more mostly dry days are on the way before scattered showers and storms return to the forecast... today and tomorrow both have limited coverage of wet weather, but we can’t say it will be 100% dry for the entire area. The best chance of a pop up shower would be in far southern portions of the state; otherwise we are going to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday.

The chance of rain and storms is down to 10% today before coming up to 30% tomorrow.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in southeastern Alabama on Thursday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible in southeastern Alabama on Thursday.

Most everyone else is likely dry with even a dip in the mugginess for late today and the first half of tomorrow!

High temperatures will continue to reach into the lower to middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather.

Lower 90s are still considered normal for this time of year, so it’s not surprising that it’s still hot.

A dip in the mugginess is on the way later today and through much of Thursday.
A dip in the mugginess is on the way later today and through much of Thursday.

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as moisture returns to Alabama. While there will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, there will be plenty of dry hours.

The weekend honestly looks like a classic summertime pattern with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-60%, but it won’t rain all weekend long. When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with plenty of humidity and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely all throughout Labor Day weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are likely all throughout Labor Day weekend.

Still no U.S. threats out in the tropics despite three areas being monitored for development by the National Hurricane Center. One has a high chance of becoming at least a tropical depression, the other two have a medium chance. A named storm will likely be present sooner rather than later! The next names are Danielle, Earl and Fiona.

