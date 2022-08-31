Smiths Station man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in a sexual abuse case from March 2022.

On March 12, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of sexual abuse of a juvenile female under the age of 18 that occurred in the 1200 block of Lee Rd. 249 in Smiths Station.

60-year-old Alonzo Banks Martin, of Smiths Station, was named as a known acquaintance and was named as a suspect at the time. During the investigation, evidence obtained suggested Martin had sexually abused the juvenile female along with her sister who is also under the age of 18.

Warrants were obtained but Martin was not located at the time. On August 30, sheriff’s deputies were able to make contact with Martin at his residence located in the 900 block of Lee Rd. 243 in Smiths Station. He was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of sexual abuse, first degree

1 count of giving a false name to law enforcement

1 count of possession of marijuana, second degree

1 warrant for failing to appear for giving a false name

1 warrant for failing to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Martin is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $54,500 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

