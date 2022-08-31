Advertise
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers

Thermostat
Thermostat(KBTX)
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Companies like Alabama Power and Dixie Electric Cooperative are helping customers save money with regular rebates.

Currently, Alabama Power is offering a rebate up to $200 if their customers install a smart thermostat by Dec. 1.

Alabama Power southern division manager Mike Jordan says this is one way customers can save money.

Jordan says a smart thermostat does the work for you. It adjust your home’s temperature based on your needs and can be monitored remotely with an app.

“It allows for the home to stay at a comfortable level, but maybe not run as much as when the customer is gone,” said Jordan.

Although a device like a smart thermostat takes advantage of newer technology, it can still be installed in older homes, and Jordan says they may save even more than new homeowners.

Dixie Electric Cooperative communications manager Terri Faulkner says Dixie is offering incentives too.

“We also offer free energy audits. A lot of people may not realize that we have an in-house energy auditor that will come to their home, take an infrared camera, and do an evaluation and help them find ways that they can actually save energy as far as their use in their own home,” said Faulkner.

Dixie Electric Cooperative is also giving a $100 rebate to homeowners with electric vehicles that don’t charge their vehicles during peak hours to save energy.

Even if you are not a Alabama Power or Dixie Electric Cooperative customer, Jordan and Faulkner say to check with your provider to see what current rebates or incentives may be available.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

