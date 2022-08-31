Tide to open 2022 at home against Utah State
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to open the 2022 football season against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday. It will be just the third meeting of the teams, the last happening in 2005. The Tide owns both wins in the series.
Head coach Nick Saban has a 92% home opener win rate in his career, including a perfect 15-0 while coaching the Tide.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
TIME: 6:40 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa
WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network
MORE INFORMATION: https://rolltide.com/sports/football
