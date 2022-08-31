Troy travels to Ole Miss to open 2022 season, Sumall’s head coaching career

OXFORD, Ms. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans will kick off their first game of the 2022 football season with an SEC matchup against Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

This will mark the first game as head coach for Jon Sumrall, who previously served in an assistant capacity.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

TIME: 3 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

WHERE TO WATCH: SEC Network

MORE INFORMATION: https://troytrojans.com/

