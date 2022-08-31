Tuskegee, new head coach set for the Red Tails Classic on Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University will open its 2022 football season with the Red Tails Classic, a matchup of two historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, that will be broadcasted to a national audience.

Reginald Ruffin hopes to take his Golden Tigers into the lockerroom with his first win as head coach when they play the Fort Valley State Wildcats this weekend.

The Red Tails Classic puts a spotlight on a shared African American history, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen who flew in World War II and whose planes featured red-tails.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

MORE INFORMATION: https://montgomerykickoffgames.com/redtailsclassic/

