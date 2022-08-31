Advertise
Tuskegee, new head coach set for the Red Tails Classic on Sunday

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers, seen here during the 2021 inaugural Red Tails Classic game, will...
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers, seen here during the 2021 inaugural Red Tails Classic game, will again take on Fort Valley State for the 2022 matchup.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University will open its 2022 football season with the Red Tails Classic, a matchup of two historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, that will be broadcasted to a national audience.

Reginald Ruffin hopes to take his Golden Tigers into the lockerroom with his first win as head coach when they play the Fort Valley State Wildcats this weekend.

The Red Tails Classic puts a spotlight on a shared African American history, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen who flew in World War II and whose planes featured red-tails.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

MORE INFORMATION: https://montgomerykickoffgames.com/redtailsclassic/

