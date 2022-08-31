Advertise
Union Springs murder suspect sought by police

Three photos of Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew Rashad. He’s wanted for...
Three photos of Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew Rashad. He’s wanted for questioning in an Aug. 18 fatal shooting in Union Springs.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Union Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a recent homicide, and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for those tips.

Police have identified the suspect as Rashaad Williams, who also goes by the nickname Nefew Rashad. He’s wanted for questioning in an Aug. 18 fatal shooting.

Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street. There, they found one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries who ultimately died on the scene. A second victim was later found at an area hospital. The victims’ names have not been released.

Another suspect, who also hasn’t been identified by name, has already been taken into police custody, according to police.

If you have any information on Williams’ location, call police or CrimeStoppers immediately at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867). You can also give an anonymous tip through the P3-tips app.

