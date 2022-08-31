Advertise
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was critically injured after being shot in Montgomery Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police said.

According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded to the 300 block of Shelley Lane, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road, after 3 p.m. regarding a person shot. There, they found a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No further information, such as a possible motive or arrests, was released.

