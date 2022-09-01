Hwy. 14 in Elmore County reopens after crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash caused lanes in Elmore County to be blocked, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the crash happened in the eastbound lane of Alabama 14 near the 167-mile marker.

Google maps show the crash was located not far from Mehearg Road.

ALEA added that the crash blocked all lanes, closing them for an undetermined amount of time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.