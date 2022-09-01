Brand new outlook for September’s weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th.

With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

Near normal temperatures are favored in September. (WSFA 12 News)

That update includes both a temperature and precipitation forecast for the month of September. So what is Alabama and the rest of the Deep South looking at for the year’s ninth month?

Let’s start with temperatures...

A good chunk of the Deep South, including all of Alabama, don’t fall in either the above normal or below normal category. That may make the outlook seem pointless and unhelpful. It’s not!

There are simply no forecast variables that sway September’s temperature outlook in either direction. As a result, the Climate Prediction Center labels Alabama as having an equal chance of above normal, normal or below normal temperatures. The month could wind up going in any direction, really. I’d say the month has a solid chance at ending near normal.

For September that would mean highs in the lower 90s to start the month and highs in the mid-80s by the end of the month. Overnight lows, on average, go from near 70 degrees to start the month to the lower 60s to end the month.

How about precipitation?

Precipitation is more predictable for the month. The entire state of Alabama falls in a green shade, which means confidence favors above normal rainfall for September as a whole. Confidence in above normal rainfall is higher for central and southern Alabama that it is for northern parts of the state.

Above normal rainfall is favored in September. (WSFA 12 News)

It’s not a 100% guarantee that the month ends up rainier than normal, but most things do point in that direction. After August finished as the 3rd-wettest in Montgomery’s recorded history -- over 10″ of rain fell -- that may not be what you want to hear.

Remember that September is Montgomery’s 2nd-driest month of the year with the city averaging 3.69″ of rain. So an above average month doesn’t mean another 10″ is forecast to fall. That is a possibility, but above average doesn’t always mean way above average.

Even if Montgomery records 4″ of rain in September, the outlook would be as correct as if the city saw a foot of rain. They are both technically above normal. Plan for plenty of days with showers and thunderstorms like August, but it’s unlikely to be quite as wet as August!

