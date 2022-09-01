Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Brand new outlook for September’s weather

Above normal rainfall is favored...again
September is setting up to bring near-average temperatures.
September is setting up to bring near-average temperatures.(WSFA 12 News)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th.

With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

Near normal temperatures are favored in September.
Near normal temperatures are favored in September.(WSFA 12 News)

That update includes both a temperature and precipitation forecast for the month of September. So what is Alabama and the rest of the Deep South looking at for the year’s ninth month?

Let’s start with temperatures...

A good chunk of the Deep South, including all of Alabama, don’t fall in either the above normal or below normal category. That may make the outlook seem pointless and unhelpful. It’s not!

There are simply no forecast variables that sway September’s temperature outlook in either direction. As a result, the Climate Prediction Center labels Alabama as having an equal chance of above normal, normal or below normal temperatures. The month could wind up going in any direction, really. I’d say the month has a solid chance at ending near normal.

For September that would mean highs in the lower 90s to start the month and highs in the mid-80s by the end of the month. Overnight lows, on average, go from near 70 degrees to start the month to the lower 60s to end the month.

How about precipitation?

Precipitation is more predictable for the month. The entire state of Alabama falls in a green shade, which means confidence favors above normal rainfall for September as a whole. Confidence in above normal rainfall is higher for central and southern Alabama that it is for northern parts of the state.

Above normal rainfall is favored in September.
Above normal rainfall is favored in September.(WSFA 12 News)

It’s not a 100% guarantee that the month ends up rainier than normal, but most things do point in that direction. After August finished as the 3rd-wettest in Montgomery’s recorded history -- over 10″ of rain fell -- that may not be what you want to hear.

Remember that September is Montgomery’s 2nd-driest month of the year with the city averaging 3.69″ of rain. So an above average month doesn’t mean another 10″ is forecast to fall. That is a possibility, but above average doesn’t always mean way above average.

Even if Montgomery records 4″ of rain in September, the outlook would be as correct as if the city saw a foot of rain. They are both technically above normal. Plan for plenty of days with showers and thunderstorms like August, but it’s unlikely to be quite as wet as August!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers

Latest News

Rain and storm chances come up this weekend.
First Alert: Back to the wet pattern
Your latest headlines and a tropical update
Your latest headlines and a tropical update
First Alert 12
First Alert: Rain chances are on the rise
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast