Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral. (Source: WBZ, BITTY AND BEAU'S, CNN)
By Juli McDonald
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WBZ) – A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has gone viral, and his reaction is helping to highlight the company’s mission of inclusivity.

This week marks Bitty and Beau’s first anniversary at its location in Melrose, Mass. The coffee shop proudly employs men and women who live with intellectual disabilities.

The drinks are delicious, and the staff is welcoming.

“I get to come in with a smiling face and have a good attitude every single day,” employee Kevin Burke said.

The staff of more than 30 sweet smiles continues to grow.

New hire Joe Sullivan just earned his first paycheck and millions have cheered for him online.

His joyful jumping up and down has captured the attention of more than 3.3 million viewers on social media, leaving the ones who care about him most with a full heart.

“A lot of times I say you might not be able to change the whole world, but we can change our world, right? That’s what he’s doing. One coffee at a time,” Sullivan’s mother, Tonya said.

Bitty and Beau’s mission of inclusion and acceptance is an answered prayer for the families and friends who cherish the bright workers the company employs.

