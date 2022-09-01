Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing

Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s...
Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.

Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.

Vaughn’s previous assignment was vice commander of the 187th Fighter Wing. As Wing commander, he oversees the operations of over 1,400 personnel and 22 permanently assigned F-16C+ Fighting Falcons.

Vaughn earned his commission in 1996 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Auburn University and completed Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He has is a command pilot with over 3,000 military flight hours and more than 25 years of service in the Active Duty Air Force and Air National Guard.

Vaughn has been in charge since early August after leadership “lost their trust and confidence” in Col. Douglas DeMaio’s ability to command. DeMaio had been in command just over a year.

The hire comes at a crucial time for Montgomery’s military community, as the city prepares for the arrival of the new F-35 fighter jet at Dannelly Field. The fighter jet is considered to be the most advanced in the world today.

The fighter jets are not expected to begin arriving in Montgomery until December 2023, but preparations are already underway at Dannelly Field.

The 187th Fighter Wing is just one of two bases in the country to be selected as an Air National Guard F-35A Lightening II location.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

Latest News

The state of Alabama is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alan Eugene...
State opposes lawsuit to block execution of Alabama inmate
Prattville High School file image
PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events
Pike Road Schools rolls out new safety plan for sports events
The Rundown: Labor Day Weekend
The Rundown: Labor Day Weekend