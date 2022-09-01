Col. Brian Vaughn assumes command of 187th Fighter Wing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Col. Brian E. Vaughn is officially the new man in charge of the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.

Vaughn assumed command during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at Dannelly Field. Governor Kay Ivey was in attendance for the ceremony alongside other state and local elected leaders.

Vaughn’s previous assignment was vice commander of the 187th Fighter Wing. As Wing commander, he oversees the operations of over 1,400 personnel and 22 permanently assigned F-16C+ Fighting Falcons.

Vaughn earned his commission in 1996 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Auburn University and completed Specialized Undergraduate Pilot Training at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. He has is a command pilot with over 3,000 military flight hours and more than 25 years of service in the Active Duty Air Force and Air National Guard.

Vaughn has been in charge since early August after leadership “lost their trust and confidence” in Col. Douglas DeMaio’s ability to command. DeMaio had been in command just over a year.

The hire comes at a crucial time for Montgomery’s military community, as the city prepares for the arrival of the new F-35 fighter jet at Dannelly Field. The fighter jet is considered to be the most advanced in the world today.

The fighter jets are not expected to begin arriving in Montgomery until December 2023, but preparations are already underway at Dannelly Field.

The 187th Fighter Wing is just one of two bases in the country to be selected as an Air National Guard F-35A Lightening II location.

