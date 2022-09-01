Elementary school teacher, her 2 children found shot to death, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A woman who taught at an elementary school and her two children are dead after a shooting in a South Carolina neighborhood.

WMBF reports the Horry County Police Department responded to a home Wednesday afternoon near Centennial Circle and Carolina Forest Boulevard for a welfare check when they discovered three bodies inside the house.

The coroner’s office identified the bodies as 42-year-old Laura Moberley, 11-year-old Eric Moberley and 8-year-old Emily Moberley. They died from gunshot wounds.

An incident report showed that police tried to contact the people reportedly inside the home, but there was no answer. Officers then forced entry into the house through the front door, and the bodies were found.

“Our community is hurting today, and that is undeniable,” the Horry County Police Department said in a statement. “We ask that you be kind to one another - you may not know who has been impacted by this tragedy.”

Horry County Schools confirmed that Laura Moberley was working at the Carolina Forest Elementary School as a teacher and helping students improve their learning skills.

The school district added that Emily was a third-grade student at the elementary school and Eric was in the 11th grade at Ten Oaks Middle School.

On Thursday, the school district released the following statement:

“We are at a loss for words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family with ties to Horry County Schools. We lift our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for everyone who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.

Our district has a team of counselors made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this. Our counselors are available at the affected schools for any student or employee who may need or want assistance surrounding this tragedy.”

Horry County police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.