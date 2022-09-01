First Alert: Back to the wet pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most will be dry again today, but there will be some showers and thunderstorms that develop later on. That chance is mainly in the southern and eastern counties. Most everyone else is likely dry. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s thanks to the sunshine and relatively dry weather.

A few showers and storms are possible east of I-65 today. (WSFA 12 News)

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as tropical-like moisture returns to Alabama. There will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, but there will be opportunities to get outside.

Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-70%, but it won’t rain all weekend long. When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a lot of mugginess and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered daily showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast as next week moves along as no significant changes to the pattern are expected. If anything, the rain chances may come down just a little bit after Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Total rainfall over the next several days -- through Labor Day -- will be in the range of 1-3″ for most everyone. No significant flood threat exists, but a few instances of flooding can’t be ruled out.

Total rain through Labor Day. A solid 1-3" is expected. (WSFA 12 News)

Still no U.S. threats out in the tropics despite three areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. One of those disturbances has officially become a tropical depression this morning in the North Atlantic. It is likely to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

The other two have a high and medium chance, respectively, of becoming at least a tropical depression. The next names on the list are Danielle, Earl and Fiona.

