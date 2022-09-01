First Alert: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a comfortably warm start to our day, the afternoon is going to warm up! For the first day of September, it looks like we will get a lot of sunshine... because of that, highs will climb into the low and mid 90s. The majority of our area will not have to deal with any rain on radar, but there could be a few isolated showers or thunderstorms that develop later on; that chance is mainly in our southern and eastern counties.

A few showers and storms are possible east of I-65 today. (WSFA 12 News)

An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur Friday and this weekend as tropical-like moisture returns to Alabama. There will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, but there will be opportunities to get outside.

Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-70%, but it won’t rain all weekend long. When it’s not raining it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a lot of mugginess and temperatures generally topping out in the upper 80s.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered daily showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast as next week moves along as no significant changes to the pattern are expected. If anything, the rain chances may come down just a little bit after Labor Day Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Total rainfall over the next several days through Labor Day will be in the range of 1-3″.

No significant flood threat exists, but a few instances of flooding can’t be ruled out.

Total rain through Labor Day. A solid 1-3" is expected. (WSFA 12 News)

Still no U.S. threats out in the tropics despite three areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. One of those disturbances has officially become Tropical Storm Danielle this morning in the North Atlantic, and it is forecast to become the first hurricane of the 2022 season.

The other two have a high and medium chance, respectively, of becoming at least a tropical depression. The next names on the list are Earl and Fiona!

