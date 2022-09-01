Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

Sylacauga vs. Elmore County

Carver vs. Park Crossing

Friday night games:

Wetumpka vs. Pike Road

PCA vs. St. James

Opelika vs. Lee

Catholic vs. BTW Tuskegee

Jemison vs. Marbury

Russell County. vs. Stanhope Elmore

Ashford vs. Pike County

Greenville vs. Charles Henderson

Trinity vs. Southside Selma

Valiant Cross vs. Morgan Academy

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.