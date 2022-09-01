Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

  • Sylacauga vs. Elmore County
  • Carver vs. Park Crossing

Friday night games:

  • Wetumpka vs. Pike Road
  • PCA vs. St. James
  • Opelika vs. Lee
  • Catholic vs. BTW Tuskegee
  • Jemison vs. Marbury
  • Russell County. vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Ashford vs. Pike County
  • Greenville vs. Charles Henderson
  • Trinity vs. Southside Selma
  • Valiant Cross vs. Morgan Academy

