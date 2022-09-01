Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games:
- Sylacauga vs. Elmore County
- Carver vs. Park Crossing
Friday night games:
- Wetumpka vs. Pike Road
- PCA vs. St. James
- Opelika vs. Lee
- Catholic vs. BTW Tuskegee
- Jemison vs. Marbury
- Russell County. vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Ashford vs. Pike County
- Greenville vs. Charles Henderson
- Trinity vs. Southside Selma
- Valiant Cross vs. Morgan Academy
