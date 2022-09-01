Ladas Pharmacy in Mobile raided by federal DEA agents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile pharmacy was raided by federal agents Wednesday afternoon.

Two search warrants were served at Ladas Pharmacy according to a supervisor with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mobile Police and the sheriff’s office were also on scene, but we’re told they were just assisting.

This is a federal investigation and as of Wednesday afternoon, the pharmacy in question, is now shut-down.

The DEA agents who were there turned around every customer, telling them the store was closed.

After several hours the agents came out with boxes.

The DEA supervisor says two federal search warrants were obtained for the pharmacy, but not the grocery portion of the store.

The search warrants were for the owner Fazal Awan, and an LLC called “Just Kidz Medical Center” located in Mobile.

The DEA did issue an immediate suspension order on the pharmacy, which is protocol.

Employees at the business did not comment on the DEA’s search warrants.

FOX 10 News doesn’t believe anyone has been arrested.

Our crews made several calls to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to find out more about the search warrants, but we didn’t hear back.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.