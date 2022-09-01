Advertise
Ladas Pharmacy in Mobile raided by federal DEA agents

Mobile Police and the sheriff’s office were also on scene, but we’re told they were just assisting.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A Mobile pharmacy was raided by federal agents Wednesday afternoon.

Two search warrants were served at Ladas Pharmacy according to a supervisor with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mobile Police and the sheriff’s office were also on scene, but we’re told they were just assisting.

This is a federal investigation and as of Wednesday afternoon, the pharmacy in question, is now shut-down.

The DEA agents who were there turned around every customer, telling them the store was closed.

After several hours the agents came out with boxes.

The DEA supervisor says two federal search warrants were obtained for the pharmacy, but not the grocery portion of the store.

The search warrants were for the owner Fazal Awan, and an LLC called “Just Kidz Medical Center” located in Mobile.

The DEA did issue an immediate suspension order on the pharmacy, which is protocol.

Employees at the business did not comment on the DEA’s search warrants.

FOX 10 News doesn’t believe anyone has been arrested.

Our crews made several calls to the U.S. Attorney’s Office to find out more about the search warrants, but we didn’t hear back.

---

