Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder.

Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.

Another man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

After further investigation, police charged Adareis Robinson, 33, of Montgomery, with capital murder. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot is not yet available.

No other information was released, as the circumstances surrounding the crime remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

