Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two people were shot on Narrow Lane Road Thursday morning. One of them died, and a suspect is charged with murder.

Police say the two victims were found in the 4500 block at about 8:40 a.m. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery.

Another man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital.

After further investigation, police charged Adareis Robinson, 33, of Montgomery, with capital murder. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility, although his mug shot is not yet available.

No other information was released, as the circumstances surrounding the crime remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

Latest News

More people able to get Monkeypox vaccination in Alabama
More people able to get Monkeypox vaccination in Alabama
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills own grandfather
Sheriff: Man shoots, kills own grandfather
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
ALEA Authorities searching for missing man
Authorities searching for missing Demopolis man
Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first...
Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show