Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.((Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is behind bars after he reportedly shot and killed his grandfather overnight.

According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, 21-year-old Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in the shooting death of 71-year-old Thomas Parker.

Franklin said the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 1400 block of Ingram Road.

Long was staying with his grandparents when he went into the grandparents’ bedroom and took a cell phone, Franklin said. He then demanded the keys to the van.

Parker refused to give the keys to Long and an argument started, according to the sheriff. Long then shot Parker with a handgun, killing him.

The sheriff said Long stayed in the home after the shooting. His grandmother was able to get help an hour later when she got access to a second hidden cell phone. She was able to call another relative, who notified police.

Franklin added that this is Elmore County’s first homicide of 2022.

Long is being held in the Elmore County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

