Monkeypox vaccine availability grows in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of monkeypox cases in Alabama is on the rise. However, more people will have access to get vaccinated if they want.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state now has 69 cases of monkeypox. That’s up about 25 cases in the last two weeks.

The state announced on Thursday that they’re easing the requirements for eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, so more higher-risk individuals can get the shot.

Adults 18 and older may be eligible for the vaccine if:

They have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox OR

They identify as gay, bisexual, men with same-sex partners, or as transgender men and report having multiple or anonymous sex partners or having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (by sex or skin-to-skin contact) OR

They are deemed at higher risk for monkeypox infections by the managing clinician or other factors.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but these groups are deemed at higher risk for infections. Health officials say the disease s usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes.

A select group of county health departments in the state have the vaccine in stock. However, all local county health departments can provide information about appointments and administer vaccines if a person cannot travel to selected counties.

