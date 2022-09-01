Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Monkeypox vaccine availability grows in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of monkeypox cases in Alabama is on the rise. However, more people will have access to get vaccinated if they want.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state now has 69 cases of monkeypox. That’s up about 25 cases in the last two weeks.

The state announced on Thursday that they’re easing the requirements for eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, so more higher-risk individuals can get the shot.

Adults 18 and older may be eligible for the vaccine if:

  • They have been notified or are aware of close, intimate or sexual contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox OR
  • They identify as gay, bisexual, men with same-sex partners, or as transgender men and report having multiple or anonymous sex partners or having attended an event or venue where monkeypox may have been transmitted (by sex or skin-to-skin contact) OR
  • They are deemed at higher risk for monkeypox infections by the managing clinician or other factors.

Anyone can get monkeypox, but these groups are deemed at higher risk for infections. Health officials say the disease s usually transmitted through close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin, respiratory droplets or mucous membranes.

A select group of county health departments in the state have the vaccine in stock. However, all local county health departments can provide information about appointments and administer vaccines if a person cannot travel to selected counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County

Latest News

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
CDC endorses updated COVID boosters; shots to begin soon
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Officials say ready-to-eat meals are often less healthy than natural food because of the...
Studies find link between processed foods and cancer
Calera Police warning about "Rainbow" Fentanyl
Police warn new, brightly colored fentanyl targeted at children