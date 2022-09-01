Advertise
Montgomery roundtable to focus on minorities, future tech innovation

The Lab on Dexter.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is hosting some of the country’s and the world’s top technology leaders for a discussion about economic development and entrepreneurship that is fueled by technology, particularly among minorities.

The event is called “Blacks in Tech & Innovation Roundtable.” The discussion will address the latest topics, such as DEI, artificial intelligence, digital literacy, and more.

In addition, guests will hear from senior-level executives from market-leading companies such as IBM, Salesforce, Google, Fearless, EdFarm, Amplify4Good, and many more.

“We are thrilled to host senior executives from some of the largest IT companies making significant contributions to our industry in Montgomery. This event will highlight black IT professionals and entrepreneurs that are shaping our nation and impacting our communities,” said Charisse Stokes, TechMGM Executive Director.

The event is the product of a partnership known as The Alabama Collective. It was established in September 2021 to preserve and advance technology, innovation, and entrepreneurial programs throughout the state, all of which have contributed significantly to its economic success. The Alabama Collective provides a platform for tech professionals to hold space and discuss tech and innovation across the state and resources for minority entrepreneurs to thrive in the tech and innovation industry.

The Alabama Collective is spearheaded by Montgomery’s Mayor Steven Reed, Birmingham’s Mayor Randall Woodfin, CEO of TechBirmingham Deon Gordon, and Executive Director of TechMGM Charisse Stokes. The “Blacks in Tech & Innovation Roundtable” is set for Thursday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Lab on Dexter.

Learn more about the discussion and The Alabama Collective at www.TheAlabamaCollective.com.

