Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery starts initiative to help minority-owned businesses

By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - COVID-19 has made doing business in the country harder, especially for minority-owned businesses.

The city of Montgomery has started an initiative called “Doing Business in Montgomery” to target minority businesses that are struggling to stay afloat.

The city announced its plan to transfer $20 million to Liberty Bank, one of the largest Black-owned banks in the nation, to help minority businesses get access to capital rather than “someone having to take out a payday loan.”

“One of the biggest challenges for Black-owned businesses and women-owned businesses in particular is access to capital,” Mayor Steven Reed said.

The mayor added the initiative will help minority businesses hire more people and get a “chance to really shine and show what they can do when given a bigger project.”

So far, the initiative has “tripled the number of Black businesses that receive city contracts,” which will allow them to be vendors for city events.

Black business owners like Quebe Merritt said they could benefit from the initiative. Merritt owns Plant Bae and has faced a wave of issues ever since she first opened at the height of the pandemic.

“Trying to figure out what exactly to do so that customers are receiving the best products, and so that we’re also able to maintain consistency,” she said.

With her restaurant being a specialty restaurant, Merritt has had to make some tough decisions in order to stay open.

“Not having funding has tightened our menu, it’s tightened our budget,” she said, “So we’ve not ben able to offer as many items. We’ve not been able to secure the staffing that we’d like.”

“Black-owned banks are closer to the issues, they’re closer to those businesses. They often are a bridge to those that are unbanked and underserved in the community,” Reed said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right- Andre Nesby Woods Jr., Cortavius jahmal Woods.
Woman dies in Union Springs shooting, 2 men charged
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Opelika mom, boyfriend arrested on murder charges in 20-year-old cold case
Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper died after collapsing during his shift at Easterling...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

In the midst of a teacher shortage, it is more difficult for school systems to recruit...
Schools looking for new ways to recruit teachers amid shortage
Schools looking for new ways to recruit teachers amid shortage
Schools looking for new ways to recruit teachers amid shortage
Montgomery implementing new initiative to help minority-owned businesses
Montgomery implementing new initiative to help minority-owned businesses
Alabama Constitution
Voters asked to approve reorganization of Alabama’s constitution