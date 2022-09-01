No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy

Lane Kiffin and Mississippi are trying to build on last season with a lot of help from newcomers. The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.

Ole Miss is coming off its first 10-win regular season but must replace quarterback Matt Corral and a number of other key players.

Kiffin turned to the transfer portal for immediate help, including from tailback Zach Evans and quarterback contender Jaxson Dart.

The Trojans are playing their first game under new coach Jon Sumrall, a former Ole Miss assistant.

