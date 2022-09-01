Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Orange Beach man charged with murder following death of Mount Vernon officer in crash

Tyler Lee Anderson
Tyler Lee Anderson(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old Orange Beach man was arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with the death of a Mount Vernon police officer in a wreck that occurred in Summerdale.

Baldwin County jail records show charges against Tyler Lee Henderson are murder, first-degree assault, driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation.

Officials in Summerdale say Henderson caused the Aug. 22 wreck on Highway 59 that led to the death of Officer Ivan Lopez. They say the pickup truck driven by Henderson at a high rate of speed ran through a stop sign, striking Lopez’s vehicle.

At a news conference today, they described the crash as an explosion and said Lopez was killed on impact.

Henderson was required to have an interlock device on his car because of past DUI convictions, according to officials. He did not have one at the time of the fatal wreck, they said.

Mount Vernon Police Chief Duncan Herrington described Lopez as a true community police officer -- saying he would take people to the store and play dominoes with seniors at the senior center.

Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez
Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez(Town of Mt. Vernon, AL)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County
We are approaching peak hurricane season as August comes to a close.
Least active start to the Atlantic hurricane season in 30 years
The Rundown
Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech to call out Trump, his loyalists