PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School is implementing new safety measures for its sporting events.

Officials said the new procedures will address security concerns and prevent potential issues in the future.

The following policies are now in effect at Stanley-Jensen Stadium:

Clear bag policy

No passes out

All school rules apply at stadium

No horseplay, no footballs, basketballs, etc. allowed in stadium

Children must be accompanied by an adult

No loitering is permitted in any area

Smoking/vaping is prohibited

“We don’t expect the students to be sitting with their parents or other adults the entire game, but one needs to be inside the stadium,” the Prattville Police Department said on social media.

The post states that clear bags should be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Additionally, small clutches should be approximately the size of a hand.

These items are prohibited, according to the post:

Purses larger than a clutch

Coolers

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Diaper bags

Cinch bags

Camera bags

Any bags larger than the permissible size

Exceptions will be made for all medically necessary items after proper inspection at the Iron Gate at the north end of the stadium, according to officials.

The Prattville Police Department, who provides security at the sporting events, said bag checks will be conducted at the games before being allowed inside.

