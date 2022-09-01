Advertise
PHS implements new safety measures for sporting events

Prattville High School file image
Prattville High School file image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School is implementing new safety measures for its sporting events.

Officials said the new procedures will address security concerns and prevent potential issues in the future.

The following policies are now in effect at Stanley-Jensen Stadium:

  • Clear bag policy
  • No passes out
  • All school rules apply at stadium
  • No horseplay, no footballs, basketballs, etc. allowed in stadium
  • Children must be accompanied by an adult
  • No loitering is permitted in any area
  • Smoking/vaping is prohibited

“We don’t expect the students to be sitting with their parents or other adults the entire game, but one needs to be inside the stadium,” the Prattville Police Department said on social media.

The post states that clear bags should be no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Additionally, small clutches should be approximately the size of a hand.

These items are prohibited, according to the post:

  • Purses larger than a clutch
  • Coolers
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny packs
  • Diaper bags
  • Cinch bags
  • Camera bags
  • Any bags larger than the permissible size

Exceptions will be made for all medically necessary items after proper inspection at the Iron Gate at the north end of the stadium, according to officials.

The Prattville Police Department, who provides security at the sporting events, said bag checks will be conducted at the games before being allowed inside.

