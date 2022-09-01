Pike Road Schools rolls out new safety plan for sports events

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A new safety plan is coming to Pike Road Schools. Superintendent Keith Lankford said the school district made the move due to “recent events in our surrounding area and across the state.”

Lankford added that all school systems must pause and rethink how students, teachers, parents and community members are safe during school-sponsored activities.

The district said the following changes will take place immediately:

To enter Pike Road Schools athletic events, learners/students under the age of 16 years old must be accompanied by their parent/guardian or an adult over the age of 19. Parents are ultimately responsible for their children throughout the entire athletic event. Parents may no longer drop off their children under the age of 16 at any athletic competition held on Pike Road Campuses and return after the event to pick them up.

All individuals not accompanied by their parent or guardian must have in their possession a valid photo ID indicating they are 16 years of age or older.

All individuals authorized entry onto Pike Road Schools campuses must obey all policies, guidelines, and applicable laws during competition. Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal.

Patriot stadium has limited seating and we ask that all spectators refrain from standing along the fence in front of the bleachers and remain in the bleachers unless visiting the concession stand or restrooms.

Orange fencing has been installed within the stadium to provide boundaries or unauthorized access. Crossing or tampering with fencing is prohibited.

General public may not enter the playing field before, during, and after competition unless directed to do so by an authorized agent.

“Most importantly, if you see something, say something,” said Lankford. “Local school resource officers (SROs) and private security staff will be on duty during school-sponsored events. Pike Road Schools administration and school employees will also be present and willing to help in any way if they are needed.”

The district said these changes will help create an environment where learners feel safe and honored during all levels of competition.

