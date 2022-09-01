Advertise
Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area near Seth Johnson Elementary School on...
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area near Seth Johnson Elementary School on Thursday. The incident did not happen on the school grounds.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area.

Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.

Police said the call came in around 3 p.m., which coincides with the school’s dismissal time.

MPD said there was no active shooter incident, and the shooting did not happen at the school.

A Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson noted that all students and staff were safe. Parents were ultimately able to pickup their children without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

