Shots fired near Montgomery school prompts brief lockdown

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated shots fired in the area.

Montgomery police responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, which is in the same block as Seth Johnson Elementary School, on a shots fired report.

Police said the call came in around 3 p.m., which coincides with the school’s dismissal time.

MPD said there was no active shooter incident, and the shooting did not happen at the school.

A Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson noted that all students and staff were safe. Parents were ultimately able to pickup their children without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

