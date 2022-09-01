Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday.

Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in 2018. Investigators say Kelley was giving Jackson and Scott a ride when they stabbed her on Green Cove Road, dumped her body, stole her car, and drove home to Clarke County.

Opening statements in Jackson’s trial began on Tuesday.

Scott took the stand and told the court on Wednesday he was responsible for Kelley’s death.

He recounted what happened while on the stand, starting with how he and Jackson ended up in Huntsville. He said the two hitchhiked and were staying at an apartment here for about six weeks before the murder. He said they went to the Dollar General near the intersection of Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway on the day of the killing to buy food. They found the murder weapon, a knife, at a bus stop. When they were ready to leave, Scott asked Kelley for a ride. He told the court that he sat in the backseat of Kelley’s car, blacked out, and started stabbing her.

He said he had no plan, and he believes the blackout was caused by depression and anxiety.

Scott said Jackson had nothing to do with the murder and he told her to lie to the police.

Jackson’s trial continued at 9 a.m. Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the evidentiary portion of the trial is over.

