Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect admits to murder while testifying at co-defendants trial

New details emerge in Domanek Jackson trial
X’Zavier Scott and Domanek Jackson
X’Zavier Scott and Domanek Jackson(Source: Clarke County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the suspects charged with the 2018 murder of a good Samaritan took full responsibility for the killing while testifying at his co-defendant’s trial on Wednesday.

Domanek Jackson and X’Zavier Scott were charged with Capital Murder after police say they stabbed Tiffany Kelley in 2018. Investigators say Kelley was giving Jackson and Scott a ride when they stabbed her on Green Cove Road, dumped her body, stole her car, and drove home to Clarke County.

Opening statements in Jackson’s trial began on Tuesday.

Scott took the stand and told the court on Wednesday he was responsible for Kelley’s death.

He recounted what happened while on the stand, starting with how he and Jackson ended up in Huntsville. He said the two hitchhiked and were staying at an apartment here for about six weeks before the murder. He said they went to the Dollar General near the intersection of Green Cove Road and Memorial Parkway on the day of the killing to buy food. They found the murder weapon, a knife, at a bus stop. When they were ready to leave, Scott asked Kelley for a ride. He told the court that he sat in the backseat of Kelley’s car, blacked out, and started stabbing her.

He said he had no plan, and he believes the blackout was caused by depression and anxiety.

Scott said Jackson had nothing to do with the murder and he told her to lie to the police.

Jackson’s trial continued at 9 a.m. Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, the evidentiary portion of the trial is over.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a woman was shot in the 300 block of Shelley Lane on Aug. 31, 2022.
Woman critically injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Parents and community members put pressure on the new Montgomery Public Schools superintendent...
Community members voice complaints at first MPS town hall
15-year-old Connor Bennett died in April 2022 while he was at the Brighter Path Tuskegee youth...
Lawsuit filed over teen’s death at Tuskegee youth facility
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Man killed in Monday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Pike Road Schools rolls out new safety plan for sports events
The Rundown: Labor Day Weekend
The Rundown: Labor Day Weekend
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden, who largely avoided even referring to...
Biden’s prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
State responds to former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s request for case dismissal