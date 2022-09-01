Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend.

With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.

The Montgomery Biscuits are also in town taking on the Birmingham Barons. This weekend’s theme is ‘movie weekend.’ On Friday, fans can enjoy wizard night with a wizard wand giveaway. Star Wars fans out there, Saturday is your night, which also ends with the MAX fireworks show. Sunday is princess day

Also, don’t forget, that it is still EatMGM’s Restaurant Week. Be sure to visit and support local restaurants around Montgomery. There are several restaurants participating, so the options are endless. This is the last weekend to enjoy EatMGM’s Restaurant Week, it ends this Sunday.

Also, the Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil is happening now in Luverne.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, September 2

Saturday, September 3

Sunday, September 4

