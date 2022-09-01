Unofficial end to summer features football, food and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have made it to the best month of the year, not just because it’s my birthday month, but this weekend is also Labor Day weekend.
With two HBCU Classics happening this weekend in the capital city, there is no shortage of fun. With what is being called HBCU Weekend, there are a ton of events to choose from. The HBCU Week Afterglow concert series, featuring various musicians, will be in downtown Montgomery from Thursday through Saturday. The HBCU Charity Golf Tournament will be at 8 a.m. on Friday at Lagoon Park Golf Course. Labor Day Classic featuring Alabama State University and Miles College happens on Saturday with a 5 p.m. kickoff. Then, on Sunday, you can enjoy the Boeing Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl, featuring Tuskegee and Fort Valley State University.
The Montgomery Biscuits are also in town taking on the Birmingham Barons. This weekend’s theme is ‘movie weekend.’ On Friday, fans can enjoy wizard night with a wizard wand giveaway. Star Wars fans out there, Saturday is your night, which also ends with the MAX fireworks show. Sunday is princess day
Also, don’t forget, that it is still EatMGM’s Restaurant Week. Be sure to visit and support local restaurants around Montgomery. There are several restaurants participating, so the options are endless. This is the last weekend to enjoy EatMGM’s Restaurant Week, it ends this Sunday.
Also, the Crenshaw County Alcazar Shrine Club’s World’s Largest Peanut Boil is happening now in Luverne.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, September 2
- EatMGM’s Restaurant Week
- Friday Night Dinner Cruise
- 2022 ASU President’s Gala
- Pre-Labor Day Blues Show
- Jeep Group/Car Show
- In the Round Songwriters Series
- Opelika Food Truck Fridays
- Football, Fans, and Feathers
- HBCU Charity Golf Tournament
- Live Music at Afterglow Sound Stage
- Crenshaw County World’s Largest Peanut Boil
- Montgomery Biscuits vs Barons- Wizard Wand Giveaway
Saturday, September 3
- EatMGM’s Restaurant Week
- Eastchase Farmers Market
- Prattville Farmers Market
- Montgomery Curb Market
- Enterprise Farmers Market
- Pike County Farmers Market
- City Market
- Yoga on the Green
- Saturday Getaway Cruise
- Prayer in the Park
- Calera & Shelby Saturday Train Ride
- Labor Day Classic
- Montgomery: After Hours
- Live Music at Afterglow Sound Stage
- Star Wars Night- Biscuits vs Barons
- Crenshaw County World’s Largest Peanut Boil
Sunday, September 4
- EatMGM’s Restaurant Week
- Sunday Blues Cruise
- Boeing Red Tails Classic
- Montgomery: After Hours
- Princess Day- Biscuits vs Barons
- Crenshaw County World’s Largest Peanut Boil
