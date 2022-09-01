Advertise
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

No other information, including any suspects, was available for public release.

