Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday.

According to Montgomery police, the shooting took place at 7:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of Dillworth Road. At the scene, officers found a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was taken from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

No other information, including any suspects, was available for public release.

