Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Shelley Lane.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Haynes is being held on a bail of $150,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

