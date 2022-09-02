Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically injured.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Shelley Lane.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Haynes is being held on a bail of $150,000 at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

