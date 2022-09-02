Advertise
First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner. And now that Maria Zarka made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously, I know her as mom, but today she was captain mom,” Maria Zarka said. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work, and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia Zarka’s other daughter, Kaimana, will be graduating college with a commercial license.

Copyright KHNL/KGMB via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

