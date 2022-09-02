Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery

A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police.
A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police.

Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was located not far from McGhee Road, according to Google maps.

A juvenile was hit on Carter Hill Road in Montgomery.
A juvenile was hit on Carter Hill Road in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News via Google Maps))

The victim was taken from the scene for treatment for her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, was made available for public release.

We reached out to Montgomery Public Schools to determine if the victim was a student.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Long is charged with murder in Elmore County.
Man charged with murder of grandfather in Elmore County
Montgomery police say two people were shot in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on Sept. 1,...
Man arrested in deadly Montgomery shooting Thursday morning
A woman was injured in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday.
Woman injured in Montgomery shooting Thursday
Thermostat
Some Alabama utility companies offering rebates to customers
Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically...
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Two of Neptune’s moons avoid each other through perfectly timed orbits. (Source: NASA, Jet...
3 night sky events happening in September
Happy Birthday to Tarlesha Acoff host of The Rundown, Cooking with the GM
Happy Birthday to Tarlesha Acoff host of The Rundown, Cooking with the GM
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Hyundai originally planned to start production of its hybrid Santa Fe model in October, but now...
Montgomery Hyundai plant to make electric cars earlier than expected