Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police.

Cpl. Ernestina McGriff said officers were called to the 3400 block of Carter Hill Road after a report that someone had been hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile female with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was located not far from McGhee Road, according to Google maps.

A juvenile was hit on Carter Hill Road in Montgomery. ((Source: WSFA 12 News via Google Maps))

The victim was taken from the scene for treatment for her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

No other information, including the victim’s identity, was made available for public release.

We reached out to Montgomery Public Schools to determine if the victim was a student.

