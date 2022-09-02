Advertise
Montgomery school devastated by flooding

All but one classroom at Montgomery Christian School was affected by flooding.
All but one classroom at Montgomery Christian School was affected by flooding.(WSFA)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Christian School is cleaning up after heavy rains flooded the building. It affected all but one classroom.

“When I walked into my classroom, it’s truly devastating,” said teacher Leisa Harrison.

Harrison has taught for over 28 years; she lost more than 200 children’s books in the flood.

“We come in the summer as teachers and work to get things just right for our students,” said Harrison. “And so, I had worked this summer to get it just like I needed it to be. And, of course, that is no longer the case.”

Because of the damage, the school cancelled classes for the week. But teachers, staff, parents and volunteers have been hard at work trying to clean up the damage and save what they can.

“And I think coming together, right now, shows how good God continues to be at this school blessing us,” said Pamela McLemore, the school’s executive director. “As we continue on getting into a new building.”

Starting next week, classes will resume at Trinity Presbyterian Church. School leaders say they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“All the donations, all of the items, all the phone calls, we’ve gotten them from schools all around this community. I’m praying that this time is a time that Montgomery can see that there is a lot of goodness still here. And that people really do believe in our students and in our education,” adds McLemore.

Donations are still needed to help the school build back its classrooms. The school has an Amazon wish lists and is also accepting monetary donations.

School leaders plan to meet with the city council Tuesday to address concerns about flooding in the area.

