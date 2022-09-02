‘Nothing but God’: Mother of Elmore County shooting victim speaks out

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother’s prayers have been answered as a man is recovering at a local hospital after being shot multiple times.

“That fact that my son has a heartbeat is nothing but God,” said Tina Pittman, mother of 22-year-old Diondrick Nolen.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office reported that Nolen was with suspect, 23-year-old James Hayes, on Aug. 27 when the two got into an altercation. Investigators say Hayes shot Nolen several times in the mid-section of his body.

Pittman said she was distraught when she first received a phone call from the mother of his son’s child.

“At first, I freaked out, but then I prayed,” she said.

The victim’s mother added the two men used to be friends, growing up together and spending time at each other’s homes. She mentioned they didn’t always get along.

Pittman said she does not hold any grudges against Hayes’ family, adding she wants to pray for them instead of bashing them.

Hayes is being held in the Elmore County Jail on $60,000 bail.

