Prattville restaurant owner optimistic of reopening after fire

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A downtown Prattville business owner is on the road to recovery.

Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Cafe caught fire on the evening of Aug. 19 over an hour after closing.

“I was already at home,” owner Michael Thompson said. “We closed at 7:30, and my girls got everything shut down by 8.”

The fire traced back to a clothes dryer and caused significant damage to the restaurant, including the ceilings from 1895, and Thompson’s memorabilia.

“I had a copy of the Constitution that I’d gotten when I was 12 years old in St. Petersburg, Florida,” he said “It was on the wall here and just stuff I’ve called I’ve always collected antique.”

Thompson mentioned he has hopes of reopening by Christmas, but depending on how long it takes to get supplies and labor, Uncle Mick’s could reopen as late as February 2023.

The owner added the outpour of love from the community keeps him remaining optimistic about reopening sooner.

“I can’t tell him what foods have been brought down here,” he said, “People are bringing in food want to work for free and give me money. I mean, just it’s really been amazing. I’m really I’m trying to get it over as soon as I can.”

