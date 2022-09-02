Rain, storms and downpours for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An uptick in rain and storm chances will occur today and this weekend as tropical-like moisture has returned to Alabama. At least we got to experience 24 hours of lower humidity, right?

Scattered showers and storms are likely today. (WSFA 12 News)

There will certainly be scattered to even numerous showers and storms around each day this weekend, but there will be periods of dryness for everyone as well. Coverage will be elevated by early September standards around 50-70%, but it definitely won’t rain constantly all weekend.

When it’s not raining it will range from partly to mostly cloudy. There will be plenty of mugginess and temperatures will generally top out in the upper 80s. The best chance of rain will come during the afternoon and evening hours, but some overnight and morning showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out given the pattern we’re going to be seeing.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast all weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered daily showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast beyond Labor Day Monday as next week moves along as no significant changes to the pattern are expected. Highs will continue to be in the 80s -- below normal for this time of year.

There could be a period of lower rain chances Monday night through Wednesday, but models aren’t in full agreement so we’re maintaining mid-range scattered shower and storm chances.

Scattered showers and storms with just below normal temperatures are forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

We finally have a new named storm out in the Atlantic. Danielle is already flirting with hurricane strength this morning and is forecast to threaten becoming the year’s first major hurricane. It will not impact any land masses as it spins around in the northern Atlantic Ocean.

Two other areas are also being watched for possible development. One of them has a high chance of developing and the other’s chances have faded fast. Earl and Fiona are the next names on 2022′s list.

