Tuskegee farmer gets help from Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Josie Gbadamosi moved from California to Tuskegee in the late 60s.

She’s done a lot during her time in Alabama since then.

“I owned a grocery store at one time,” said Gbadamosi. “I owned a snack and shack. I also ran a daycare service.”

Later in life, she got a master’s degree in counseling and wanted to help people battling substance abuse. Instead of an office, she took her counseling to the field. She bought a 46-acre blueberry farm in Tuskegee and decided to use it to help the people she was working with.

“I would use the patch and create a therapeutic and allow the farming concept to be the venue,” said Gbadamosi.

The blueberry growing business also took off.

“It’s called Shady Grove Road Blueberry Patch,” Gbadamosi added.

Josie Gbadamosi started her blueberry farm more than a decade ago, focused on helping people and delivering healthy produce. Now she's getting a big boost from Tito's Handmade Vodka. (WSFA)

Along with blueberries, she also grows specialty crops focusing on things that are good for the mind and body. Visitors can tour and even pick berries at the Shady Grove Road Blueberry Patch.

“I really the people who come out, the children, and the seniors. I’m a people person,” said Gbadamosi.

Running a farm is expensive. When they learned about a grant from Tito’s Handmade Vodka to help rural small businesses, they decided to apply. Josie’s farm manager Ajoa put together the presentation.

Josie Gbadamosi started her blueberry farm more than a decade ago, focused on helping people and delivering healthy produce. Now she's getting a big boost from Tito's Handmade Vodka. (WSFA)

“To be able to tell someone’s story means a lot to me,” said Ajoa Brothers.

Over 3,000 businesses applied from all over the U.S. Only 10 got a $25,000 grant.

“I can’t even find the words,” said Gbadamosi.

“When we saw the email (that we got it), I screamed,” said Brothers. “I was super excited and super proud.”

“I thought this was ironic, a substance abuse counselor getting a grant from, you know, a company that makes alcohol,” said Gbadamosi.

It’s money going from Tito’s to Tuskegee. They’ll be able to make big upgrades to the facility and its processing area. For Josie, it’s just another sign this was meant to be.

“Put the desire in your heart and let the universe take care of the details,” said Gbadamosi.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.