UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0 in first game of Bryant Vincent era

UAB defeats Alabama A&M 59-0
By Alex Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Bryant Vincent era, UAB made a statement at Protective Stadium on September 1.

The Blazers scored 59 points in the first quarter, en route to a whopping 59 to 0 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Blazers accounted for four touchdowns rushing on the day, with Junior running back Jermaine Brown Jr. leading the team with 114 yards on the ground, to go along with one touchdown. Both quarterbacks Dylan Hopkins and Jacob Zeno threw one touchdown each.

UAB’s defense pitched a shutout against the Bulldogs, forcing four turnovers during the game and returning an interception back for a touchdown.

UAB’s special teams unit also got involved in the scoring, blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown in the first quarter.

This was the first win for new UAB head coach Bryant Vincent. Vincent replaced Bill Clark, who retired in June.

UAB will travel to Virginia next to face the Liberty Flames on September 10. The game kicks off at 5:00 p.m.

