2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An early Tuesday morning crash has claimed the lives of two Montgomery men, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu collided head-on with a 2015 Kia Optima, killing the drivers of both vehicles. The driver of the Chevy has since been identified as 19-year-old Waymond D. McWilliams while the driver of the Kia was 31-year-old Quentin T. Rhodes.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. along Alabama 229 near the 2 mile marker. That’s about six miles south of Tallassee, in Elmore County.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

