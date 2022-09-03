First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through Labor Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a cloudy, warm and at times wet start to the Labor Day weekend.

Saturday has featured mostly to partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs warmed into the 80s and 90s region wide with the humid factor remaining high. Pockets of rain and storms have sprung up across Central and South Alabama and the downpours will linger into this evening.

Tonight will feature mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the lower 70s with light to calm winds. A few showers will remain in the forecast tonight and into the morning hours on Sunday.

Sunday will again feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to some lower 90s. Rain, storms and downpours will form across the region and linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Low temperatures Sunday night will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

While not a washout for all, it would be a good idea to have a rain back-up plan this Labor Day Weekend, in case you have outdoor plans and a storm moves over your neighborhood.

Speaking of Labor Day, Monday will again feature partly cloudy skies along with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. Scattered to isolated rain and storms will populate in the afternoon and evening times. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances look to lower slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will hover on either side of 90 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will form due to the heat and humidity, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Moving into the latter half of the week ahead. Highs are trending cooler, in the middle to lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms remain in the forecast for late week, rather hit-or-miss in nature. Overnight lows during the period will hover in the lower 70s.

This weather pattern looks to continue into the start of next weekend. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain and storm chances again possible.

First Alert Tropics Update: The NHC continues to track Tropical Storm Danielle. This storm is slowly moving north and east across the Atlantic Ocean. With its storm path forecasted to move away from the mainland United States.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Earl continues its movement west northwest, just north of the Lesser Antilles. The forecasted path of this storm also has it staying in the Atlantic Ocean, generally moving just south of Bermuda, strengthening as a Hurricane as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean.

