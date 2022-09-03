Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tropical Storm Earl forms east of Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Earl is pictured in this still from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Earl has formed east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is threatening to unleash heavy rains and gusty squalls in the region.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Earl formed late Friday and was headed west-northwest on a course expected to take it near or just north of the Northern Leeward Islands on Saturday.

Late Friday, the storm was centered about 185 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and had top sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters said some slight strengthening was possible in the next few days.

They warned of the possibility of some rapidly rising rivers in Puerto Rico and a flash flood threat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A juvenile was hit by a vehicle in Montgomery Friday, according to police.
Juvenile hit, injured by vehicle in Montgomery
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
Diondrick Nolen
‘Nothing but God’: Mother of Elmore County shooting victim speaks out
Keondre Haynes, 21, is being held on an attempted murder charge after a woman was critically...
Arrest made in Wednesday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
RAW: Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash
2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
FILE - While Trump notched a long list of wins in GOP primaries this summer, many of the...
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries