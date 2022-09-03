Advertise
Troy falls to Ole Miss 28-10 in season opener

(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell short to the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Saturday.

The Trojans’ offense was held to 346 total yards.

The Rebels were first to score in the game. With 2:25 left in the first quarter, running back Ulysses Bentley IV maneuvered for a two-yard touchdown run. The Rebels went on to score two additional TDs in the second quarter.

Brooks Buce kicked a 31-yard field goal with no seconds left in the second quarter, finally putting the Trojans on the board.

The Rebels led at halftime 21-3.

Ole Miss maintained its momentum in the second half of the game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart passed to wide receiver Malik Heath for a 12-yard touchdown with 10:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Trojans managed to score their first and only TD in the second half. Quarterback Gunnar Watson passed to wide receiver Rajae’ Johnson for a three-yard touchdown with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

The Rebels defeated the Trojans 28-10. This was the first game as head coach for Troy’s Jon Sumrall, who previously served in an assistant capacity.

Troy (1-0) will return home to take on Alabama A&M next Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

