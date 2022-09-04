Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the incident in the 800 block of Airbase Blvd. around 12:02 a.m. Sunday.

A male victim sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and died at the scene, according to police.

Williams said a second adult male later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in relation to this incident.

Police said no arrests have been made.

No further details, including the identities of the victims, have been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
All but one classroom at Montgomery Christian School was affected by flooding.
Montgomery school devastated by flooding

Latest News

Tuskegee Airmen mobile education resource stops in Montgomery
Tuskegee Airmen mobile education resource stops in Montgomery
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
The City of Birmingham is now up to 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths.
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles