ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us.

ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend.

State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.

With school out, officers observed lots of distracted driving from teens. Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Kendra McKinney, said that the best way for new drivers to form good habits is to learn by example.

For parents that means using safe driving practices in the car like bucking your seatbelt, checking your mirrors, and putting your phone away to keep from distraction.

“Explain to your kids why you do certain things that you do while your driving,” said McKinney. “So, if they see you driving with safe habits, practicing being careful, then, of course, it should trickle down onto them.”

While summer travel is coming to a close, football season is ramping up.

ALEA is kicking off its Play Hard, Win Big, safety campaign. Game day traffic is known to cause serious congestion, so troopers use this initiative to encourage defensive and patient driving.

To learn more about ALEA’s safety tips click HERE .

