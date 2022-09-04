Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA wraps up 101 Days of Summer Safety campaign

State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.
State trooper presence was increased on roadways to ensure safe summer travel.
State trooper presence was increased on roadways to ensure safe summer travel.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the end of summer some of the most dangerous times to travel are behind us.

ALEA’s 101 Days of Summer Safety will come to a close with Labor Day weekend.

State troopers maintained a heavy presence to ensure safety on major highways and roadways.

With school out, officers observed lots of distracted driving from teens. Public Affairs Officer, Trooper Kendra McKinney, said that the best way for new drivers to form good habits is to learn by example.

For parents that means using safe driving practices in the car like bucking your seatbelt, checking your mirrors, and putting your phone away to keep from distraction.

“Explain to your kids why you do certain things that you do while your driving,” said McKinney. “So, if they see you driving with safe habits, practicing being careful, then, of course, it should trickle down onto them.”

While summer travel is coming to a close, football season is ramping up.

ALEA is kicking off its Play Hard, Win Big, safety campaign. Game day traffic is known to cause serious congestion, so troopers use this initiative to encourage defensive and patient driving.

To learn more about ALEA’s safety tips click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
All but one classroom at Montgomery Christian School was affected by flooding.
Montgomery school devastated by flooding

Latest News

The City of Birmingham is now up to 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths.
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Fuel leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
The mission will test the new space launch system rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components...
NASA not pursuing launch during the current launch period for Artemis I