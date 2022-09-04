Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham hit 102 homicide investigations on September 3, 2022: 96 murder investigations and 6 justifiable death investigations.

Police are investigating three homicide deaths so far this Labor Day weekend.

“This is enough Birmingham,” said Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Sergeant Monica Law with BPD. “This is a holiday weekend where families are expected to enjoy each other, so it is frustrating that the public has to be concerned about multiple shootings going on throughout our city.”

On Friday night, one man was killed and five people were injured including two children after a drive by shooting. According to Birmingham Police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road just across from Birmingham Southern College. One of the vehicles involved in the shooting then crashed into another car just a few blocks down the road.

“What we’re going up against as a community -- we’re dealing with individuals who do not mind shooting into a vehicle on Labor Day weekend,” said Officer Fitzgerald. “This is a weekend where people are traveling on the road. One can only imagine that if you shoot into a car, you have no clue who is in that car.”

On Saturday afternoon, another drive by shooting happened in the city, resulting in two men killed on Inglenook Street. Birmingham Police arrived on the scene and found two shooting victims in a vehicle. The passenger died at the scene. The driver was taken to UAB Hospital where he died.

Also on Saturday, three people were shot in Elyton Village, and two victims died from their injuries.

“While it’s very unfortunate that we lost two lives, we’re grateful that it wasn’t more considering how densely populated this area is,” said Sgt. Law.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke with Good Day Alabama on Friday about the rising crime and he says the issue is bigger than numbers.

“At the root of this, there is a lot of pain from families who have lost loved ones so my first thought is always with our grieving families that are too many,” he explained.

The mayor is calling on the community to step up.

“It’s going to take more than the mayor’s office,” said Mayor Woodfin. “It’s going to take more than the police... Mainly, we want parents and loved ones and the village to say -- ‘This is my son or daughter. This is my loved one and we have to take care of the next generation, the younger generation, and we have to pour into them.”

The mayor says it takes an entire village to create change and Birmingham leaders need your help to slow down the rising crime.

