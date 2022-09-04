First Alert: Rain chances remain elevated through Labor Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured plenty of clouds along with afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 80s. Showers and storms have form across the region and will continue to linger through the evening hours and into tonight.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of Labor Day, Monday will again feature partly cloudy skies along with afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s. Scattered to isolated rain and storms will populate in the afternoon and evening times. Lows will hover in the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Rain chances look to lower slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Highs will hover on either side of 90 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will form due to the heat and humidity, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

Moving into the latter half of the week ahead. Highs are trending cooler, in the middle to lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms remain in the forecast for late week, rather hit-or-miss in nature. Overnight lows during the period will hover in the lower 70s.

This weather pattern looks to continue as we move through next weekend. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain and storm chances again possible. Overnight lows next weekend will hover in the lower 70s.

First Alert Tropics Update: The NHC continues to track Hurricane Danielle. This storm is slowly moving north and east across the Atlantic Ocean. With its storm path forecasted to move away from the mainland United States.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Earl continues its movement northwest, just north of Puerto Rico. The forecasted path of this storm also has it staying in the Atlantic Ocean, generally moving just south of Bermuda, strengthening as a Hurricane as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave forming off the coast of Africa. That area is given a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. The average peak to the Atlantic Tropical Hurricane Season is September 10th.

