Lawsuit claims toddler neglected at Montgomery child care center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, LLC in Montgomery County Circuit Court asserting claims of negligence against an 11-month-old child.

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Candace Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah Injury Law Firm. It claims that on August 10, 2022, Star Kirkendoll, the plaintiff and mother of the 11-month-old child, left her daughter in the care of the Rizing Starz Childcare Center, off South Court Street, while she was at work.

The suit goes on to say that teachers and teacher aids were responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of child when she was “left alone for hours at a time while said employees slept and/or otherwise were distracted and failed to watch the child.”

It then says the employees “placed a blanket over her face for hours at time, endangering the child and putting her at risk of suffocation.”

The lawsuit also alleges that while the child was left alone with a blanket over her face, at one point, an employee “picked the child up and hit her foot on the railing of the bed, injuring the child.”

It went on to say the child “suffered injuries to various portions of her body, including but not limited to her foot” and the child “continues to experience pain and suffering and is reasonably certain to experience pain and suffering in the future.”

The suit claims the child was “never given appropriate medical treatment by the defendants.”

Kirkendoll is seeking punitive damages due to the “willful and malicious nature of the defendant’s conduct.” A jury trial has been demanded and a monetary award is being requested.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Montgomery Police Department about this case. They said “a report was completed on August 11, 2022, however, there is no additional information available for release because it’s an active investigation.”

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, this facility has a one star rating and there are more than 40 deficiency reports against Rizing Starz Childcare Center, including at least one instance just last month where “The owner/ director failed to report to the department that a staff person had an indicated CA/N” or substantiated report of abuse or neglect.

The following statement is from attorney Candance Towns Brown with the Alexander Shunnarah injury law firm:

“The potential incident of where a child was injured at Rizing Starz Childcare Center in Montgomery is currently under investigation by local authorities. On behalf of our client, we will ensure all of the facts and evidence come to light as we advocate for the safety and best interest of children. Children’s safety while at daycare establishments is a serious issue that cannot be overlooked or underestimated. The Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys team will fight to have Rizing Starz Childcare Center held accountable for this terrible incident to prevent situations like this one, or worse, from happening again.”

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Rizing Star Childcare Center multiple times for a response to the lawsuit and comment about the allegations, but have not heard back.

